4-time WWE champion "rebuilding" for a powerful comeback after 233+ days

When one thinks WWE has probably run out of potential surprise returns, especially following CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth's showing at Survivor Series: WarGames, the company is set to find out more ways to do the same.

One superstar who has been out of action since May 1st is Braun Strowman. The former WWE Universal Champion last wrestled alongside Ricochet in a winning effort against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis on Monday Night RAW.

The upcoming Royal Rumble PLE seems to be a fitting place for the return of The Monster of All Monsters. However, nothing is confirmed as of this writing. Only Strowman has hinted that his comeback is coming soon. He shared a weight-check on Instagram.

"Rebuilding a monster *devil emojis*," Strowman captioned.

Braun Strowman was touched by WWE CCO Triple H's word of advice when he got injured

Earlier this year, in June, Braun Strowman underwent a successful neck fusion surgery but was not happy with what happened. While he admitted to being a little "hard-headed," Triple H was there to punch some sense into him.

While speaking on The Ranveer Show, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed what Triple H told him following his injury:

"Triple H being so supportive because I'm so hard headed, and I'm like, how can I get this fixed as fast as I can because I want to be right back in this ring doing what I do. And he goes, 'Look, Adam, I'm breaking character, 15 years from now, what you're doing in life is more important than what we're doing right now. Get fixed, and we'll figure it out when it's time to figure it out.' And that meant so much to me," said Strowman.

Braun Strowman and Triple H teased a rivalry back at Survivor Series 2017, but what appeared to be an imminent first-time-ever singles clash did not ultimately happen. The two nevertheless had a physical confrontation at the Thanksgiving event after they picked up the victory for Team RAW as the last remaining survivors of the Traditional 5-on-5 Tag Team Elimination match.