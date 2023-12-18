Braun Strowman selects Steve Austin and three others on his Mount Rushmore of WWE icons (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently named The Big Show, Kane, Mark Henry, and The Undertaker on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling big men. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters revealed which four people he would select on a Mount Rushmore of WWE icons.

Fans often debate which legends are worthy of being included in a wrestling version of the famous sculpture. Bret Hart, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker often feature on people's lists.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman chose Austin and three others in his Mount Rushmore selection:

"I mean, how we talking? As far as in-ring work? Overall being over? Microphone work? There's so many different [options]. If you're gonna go with the greatest: Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena." [4:41 – 4:53]

Watch the video above to hear Strowman disclose which wrestlers he would like to face in dream matches one day.

Braun Strowman's current WWE status

On May 1, Braun Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Chad Gable and Otis on RAW. Following the match, he was removed from television due to a neck injury.

The one-time Universal Champion underwent successful surgery in June and recently received clearance to begin weight training again.

In the same interview, the former Wyatt Family member spoke about the "really exciting" news he heard about his WrestleMania 34 tag team partner, Nicholas.

Do you agree with Braun Strowman? Which legends would you select on a WWE version of Mount Rushmore? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday, and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.