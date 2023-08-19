[PHOTO] 45-year-old WWE legend embraces Edge after his possible retirement match on SmackDown

Edge may have wrestled the last match of his WWE career. While it's not confirmed yet, what is assured is that he wrestled the final match of his current contract on SmackDown. A certain WWE legend even embraced him as SmackDown went off the air.

That legend was none other than his opponent - the 45-year-old Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has developed a Hall of Fame-worthy career in his own right over the last 14 years - only needing the Intercontinental Title to complete his Grand Slam in WWE.

While the crowd was cheering for Edge after his victory, his wife Beth Phoenix was in tears while Sheamus, his opponent, embraced him - putting aside any rumors of a heel turn.

Some felt like Sheamus would turn heel to kickstart a feud with Edge, but from the look of things, that won't be happening. As we mentioned, the Rated-R Superstar confirmed that this is the last match on his contract, and he previously noted his desire to retire in his hometown of Toronto.

While that meant that he didn't compete at SummerSlam this year, he still got to face Sheamus in an incredible one-off match that delivered.

In his own right, Sheamus seems to be reaching the zenith of his career - but he is still quite a few years away from retirement.

