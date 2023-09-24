PHOTO: 6-time WWE World Champion shows off stunning new look

Fans have witnessed several returns to WWE over the past few months and several stars have been released from the company over the past week. Recently, former World Champion Dave Bautista (aka Batista), who has returned multiple times to much fanfare in the past, revealed a new look through his Instagram.

In 2010, Batista left the world of professional wrestling to pursue a career in acting. He ended his feud with John Cena, to whom he lost the WWE Championship, and quit the company after he failed to beat the Leader of Cenation in a rematch.

After he left the company, Dave Bautista made a name in Hollywood, where he was featured in several billion-dollar franchises such as Marvel Cinematic Universe and the James Bond franchise. Recently, the actor and former World Champion shared his new look on Instagram. Check it out:

Batista sporting his new look!

It will be interesting to see when The Animal will enter the illustrious WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the industry.

Batista wrestled his last WWE match against Triple H

In 2018, Batista returned to WWE for a reunion with Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H. However, The Animal teased a match with his former mentor who had never beaten him inside the squared circle during his time as a full-time performer.

The following year, The Animal made a surprise return to Monday Night RAW when the company was celebrating Ric Flair's 70th birthday. The former World Champion attacked The Nature Boy and sent a message to Triple H.

Later, the Hollywood star asked for a match against The Game at WrestleMania 35. After some hesitation, Triple H agreed and the two decided to face each other in a No Holds Barred match.

In the end, The Game was able to slay his protege with the help of Ric Flair. This was Batista's last match and he never stepped foot inside the squared circle after WrestleMania 35. Later, he was scheduled to enter the Hall of Fame, but it was canceled due to the Pandemic.

What are your thoughts on Batista? Sound off in the comments section below.