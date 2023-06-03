[PHOTO] 63-year-old WWE legend looks incredibly jacked in recently shared snap

WWE Superstars are some of the fittest athletes in the world, and many of them don’t stop training even after retiring from the ring. Kevin Nash is one such former superstar who is still working on his physique and keeping his health in check.

Nash last competed for WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He made a surprise appearance to enter the match to entertain fans. His final in-ring match came against Kennedy Kendrick at the Legends of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show in 2016.

The two-time Hall of Famer is currently suffering from nerve compression and neck issues. However, that has not kept him away from the gym, as he has continued to build his massive physique.

Kevin Nash recently took to Instagram to post a photo of himself ahead of his 64th birthday. The legend looks incredibly jacked for a 63-year-old with several health issues. The photo was accompanied by a motivating caption to remind his fans to keep improving themselves.

"Slowly getting in shape to welcome my 64th trip around the sun. Always the simple things that reignite one's primal self to continue to always improve."

Check out the photo below:

Current stars can take inspiration from the Hall of Famer as he has proven time and again that age is just a number. He has helped build several superstars in the company.

Kevin Nash doesn't see anything special in WWE’s top heel

Gunther has been seen as one of the most dominating forces in WWE. He is looking to set a new record with his Intercontinental Championship reign while taking down everyone in his path.

While The Ring General has impressed several legends in the business, Kevin Nash is not a fan of the big guy. On his podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about D-Generation X’s segment with Imperium on the 30th Anniversary Special edition of WWE RAW earlier this year.

Nash noted that there was nothing great about Gunther as he did not seem too frightening. The Hall of Famer went on to say that even he looked bigger than the Intercontinental Champion.

"Now this f*cking guy [Gunther], I'm sorry, but he's not frightening to me. Especially the f*cking two junior [bodyguards]. F*ck. I come out of a cold lake bigger than those motherf*ckers." Nash said.

While Kevin Nash may have his views, it’s clear that the company sees Gunther as a top star and wants to push him more. He could end up defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

What do you think about Nash's views on the Intercontinental Champion?

