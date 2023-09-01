[PHOTO] 8-time champion sends emphatic message ahead of WWE Payback

The months after major WWE shows such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam are opportunities for the company to take a step back and plan for the future. In 2023, Triple H and the creative team have worked hard to maintain the quality of their storylines. The upcoming premium live event, WWE Payback, is a testament to their efforts.

Despite not featuring stars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, or even having Cody Rhodes compete on the show, it is still a highly anticipated PLE. One of the marquee matches on the card is Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match.

Ahead of their likely feud-ending bout, the self-proclaimed "original bad girl" Trish Stratus has sent a message to The Man:

"Don’t forget Lynch, you’re messing with WWE’s original bad girl. See you tomorrow in Steel City. #WWEPayback #GOAT," Stratus wrote on Instagram.

The duo's rivalry kicked off following WrestleMania 39, but they have only competed in one contest on a PLE. Considering the Hall of Famer won their previous encounter in Saudi Arabia, Becky Lynch could walk out of PPG Paints Arena with the W here, right?

Becky Lynch picked up a victory in the main event of WWE RAW this past week

The Man wrestled a fairly new rising superstar and Trish Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, on the go-home edition of the flagship show. The bout was a Falls Count Anywhere match.

To many fans, the feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has run its course. However, their Steel Cage match has potential to be one of the highlights of the event on Saturday night. Considering that in WWE the eventual loser at a PLE/PPV often wins their match on the show immediately prior, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Payback could end with some Stratusfaction.

Who do you believe will walk out of Steel City with the W, Trish or Becky? Sound off in the comments section below!

