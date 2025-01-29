[PHOTO] 8-time WWE champion is in town for The Royal Rumble

WWE Universe is buzzing over potential surprises and returns as the 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE approaches. The rosters will invade Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, and at least two superstars will punch their tickets to WrestleMania 41. One major name has just arrived in the Royal Rumble host city.

Trish Stratus is having a big week as she celebrates her 25th anniversary in WWE. The former Women's Champion and Hardcore Champion will be inducted into the Richmond Hill Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Trish grew up in Richmond Hill, which is a city in Ontario, Canada, part of the Greater Toronto area. The 49-year-old will then make her first-ever appearance in Indianapolis at the Royal Rumble Superstore on Friday, the day before the big PLE.

The 8-time WWE champion has officially arrived at The Crossroads of America. Stratus took to Instagram and fueled speculation on return plans, sharing a new photo from the Fanatics setup at the Indianapolis Convention Center. World Wrestling Entertainment's merchandise partner is running the Royal Rumble Superstore, Photo Experience, and Meet & Greets this weekend.

"Indy!! Can’t wait for my signing on FRIDAY!! Excited to meet you guys!! Who’s coming?? [woman raising hand emoji] @fanaticsauthentic," Trish Stratus wrote with the photo below.

Stratus returned to in-ring action for the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018. She entered last at #30 and lasted 5:36 before Sasha Banks made her the 26th elimination. Stratus eliminated Mickie James and Natalya and joined five others in eliminating Nia Jax.

WWE to celebrate 25 years of Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus was a lifelong pro wrestling fan who got into modeling work, which led to interest from World Wrestling Entertainment. She signed a multi-year contract in November 1999, then debuted on March 19, 2000, on Sunday Night Heat to scout Test and Prince Albert to set up the T&A team.

WWE plans to celebrate Trish's 25th anniversary this year. The former WWE Women's Champion confirmed plans while announcing her new foundation this week but did not elaborate. It's worth noting that the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, March 1, will be held at Rogers Centre in Trish's hometown of Toronto.

WWE inducted Stratus into the 2013 Hall of Fame Class, with Stephanie McMahon doing the honors. Canada's Greatest Export retired as a one-time Hardcore Champion and seven-time Women's Champion.

