Photo: Aalyah reveals new Mysterio family tattoo

Aalyah Mysterio recently got some inkwork done and revealed the same on her official Instagram handle. She has been absent from WWE TV for a while now.

She recently revealed a new tattoo that shows her love for her family. The ink that Aalyah got done is an outline tattoo featuring all four members of the Mysterio family: Aalyah herself, her brother Dominik Mysterio, her father Rey Mysterio, and her mother, Angie.

The bottom left of Aalyah's story shows the outline tattoo was done using an old family photo. Check out the post below:

Why did Aalyah Mysterio appear on WWE TV?

Back in 2020, Aalyah made several appearances for WWE. She was involved in a heated angle pitting The Mysterios against Seth Rollins and Murphy. The angle initially kicked off on RAW and later switched over to SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft.

During this storyline, Murphy and Aalyah began developing feelings for each other. It eventually led to Murphy turning babyface and ending his alliance with Rollins. WWE soon dropped the romantic angle.

WWE released Murphy on June 2, 2021. He later revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he wasn't comfortable with the storyline:

“I wasn’t comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me but they are kind of like weird. Then they say ‘…and then you kiss her.’ I start laughing and go ‘f*ck off.’ But then they are like ‘No we are serious.’ I look at the other producer and he was like [nods head]. I’m like ‘No way! How did you come back with this?’," said Murphy. [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

A while ago, Aalyah revealed that she is studying to become a doctor. She added that she doesn't have an interest in stepping into the squared circle. Contrary to Aalyah, her brother Dominik is now a regular performer on WWE SmackDown.

What do you think of Aalyah's tattoo? Sound off in the comments!

