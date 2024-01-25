[Photo]- Absent WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss uploads adorable picture with her daughter, Hendrix

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently uploaded a cute photo with her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Bliss is currently away from the ring and enjoying her time as a mother. Bliss and American musician Ryan Cabrera gave birth to their baby girl Hendrix on 27th November 2023. Little Miss Bliss was last seen inside the squared circle when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

Taking to social media, Bliss recently posed for an adorable picture with her daughter, Hendrix, as the duo was seen visiting Disneyland. Bliss added that this was her princess's first trip to her castle.

"Took the Princess to see her Castle for the first time(emoji)," wrote Bliss.

AEW star Julia Hart looked up to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee

AEW star Julia Hart recently heaped praise on WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Hart mentioned that both Bliss and Lee were her idols when she was growing up. She stated how she has similarities to both of them. Hart continued as she added how much she loves both the women and that she looks up to them.

"I would say when I was younger, two of my two biggest that I looked up to the most were AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much. I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they are [sic] my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most," said Hart.

It would be exciting to see when Bliss would get back to the squared circle in the near future.

