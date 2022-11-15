[PHOTO] Alexa Bliss shares heartwarming picture with her husband celebrating her engagement's 2nd anniversary

Alexa Bliss celebrated the second anniversary of her engagement with singer Ryan Cabrera with a heartwarming picture of the two on her Instagram story.

Little Miss Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got engaged on November 14, 2020, and tied the knot on April 9, 2022. The wedding took place in Palm Desert, California. Today's date marks two years since they got engaged. You can see the picture that Alexa Bliss shared on her Instagram story here:

The Goddess, along with Bianca Belair and Asuka, is currently embroiled in a storyline against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY). Alongside Asuka, she defeated Kai and SKY on the final episode of RAW in October to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, during their rematch at Crown Jewel 2022, Damage CTRL regained the titles after a distraction from Nikki Cross. The former NXT star and Alexa share a ton of history together. With Bray Wyatt's symbol showing up during the latter's latest entrance, it will be fascinating to see how the storyline moves forward.

Bliss, Belair, and Asuka are scheduled to take on The Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Alexa Bliss recently hinted at a character change in WWE

The three-time RAW Women's Champion is no stranger to switching up her character in WWE. During a recent interview with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, she discussed how she has always tried to evolve before, stating that she is trying to change her persona now as well, hinting at a potential character change.

"It is [strange], and that's why I think about it a lot more recently because I don't really know where I'm at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I think about like, 'Man, I've been eight to nine different personas in my career.' I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I'm doing now," said Bliss. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Alexa Bliss played the part of a spooky character very well once Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from the company in 2021. With the Eater of the Worlds returning to WWE, it is possible that the old alliance between the two will be revisited, which could make for an engaging television program.

