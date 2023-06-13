PHOTO: Alexa Bliss shows off baby bump after pregnancy

Former women's champion Alexa Bliss recently took to social media to share a photo of her baby bump following the announcement of her pregnancy.

Bliss previously took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that she is pregnant. Her baby is due to arrive later this year in December. The former RAW Women's Champion has been out of action for a while, and fans were elated to learn of the star's good news.

In one of her latest tweets, the former RAW Women's Champion showed off her baby bump and also sent a short four-word message.

"Bump Starting To Bump," wrote Bliss.

This wasn't the first time Bliss took to social media to show off her baby bump. She previously did the same alongside former WWE star and her close friend, Nia Jax, aka Lina Fanene.

Alexa Bliss shared an update on her WWE contract

Alexa Bliss recently discussed the status of her WWE contract, revealing that she has extended her current deal with the company.

During a chat with The Messenger, Little Miss Bliss stated that WWE gave her time off to be a part of The Masked Singer and that she would be returning after having her baby.

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly."

Bliss added that the promotion had extended her contract and that she'll be back when she's ready.

"[WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like."

Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and would love to get her hands on the newly introduced women's titles.

