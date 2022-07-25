Photo: Angel Garza shares adorable picture with his newborn baby

WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently became a father and shared a heartwarming picture with his newborn baby.

The superstar had previously disclosed that his wife was expecting a baby earlier this year. On February 1, he announced that he and his wife Zaide Lozano were set to welcome their first child. They first found out on November 15, 2021, and the announcement stated that it was the "most awaited news" of their lives.

On July 19, their baby daughter was finally born. Garza shared a video on Twitter, clearly overcome with the newest addition to his family.

He has now shared another picture with his baby daughter, Dara. In a heartwarming photo, Angel Garza is pictured sitting back in his armchair. His newborn daughter is asleep in his arms, while his beloved cat is also snoozing away on his lap.

"Sleeping the 2 princesses at the same time 😍😍 #Dara #Memita"

Garza's cat, whom he calls Memita, has often lovingly featured on his social media before, as well.

The WWE Universe reacted to Angel Garza's announcement

On the latest picture with his baby, fans were overjoyed with the adorable new member, calling her cute.

However, fan reactions were mixed in the original announcement tweet by WWE, where they congratulated him.

Most fans congratulated the superstar on the birth of his baby and welcomed him to life as a parent.

Another fan shared that he felt that Garza was the only one who could beat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Johnny R @JohnnyAR95 @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe The only one who can beat Roman Regins, the next undisputable WWE Champion @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe The only one who can beat Roman Regins, the next undisputable WWE Champion

There were a couple of fans with varied reactions, though. One fan said they thought he had been released, while another said that the post broke kayfabe as he was portrayed as a "woman magnet" in WWE.

Carlo B @tazyc1 @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe Well that breaks kayfabe since his gimmick is supposedly a women magnet @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe Well that breaks kayfabe since his gimmick is supposedly a women magnet

Another fan decided that Garza's status as a parent definitely had one advantage, as he could now be called "daddy."

Garza will presumably take a little time away from the ring due to the birth of his baby.

Currently in a team with Humberto Carillo, do you think he might win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

