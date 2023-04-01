[PHOTO] Asuka poses with 2023 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

WWE Superstar Asuka recently posed with The Great Muta (real name Keiji Muto) following the latter's induction into the Hall of Fame this year.

The Great Muta is one of the greatest names in the world of wrestling. He is best known for his time in WCW and NJPW between the 1980s and 1990s. The Great Muta has been an inspiration for many, and one of them is The Empress of Tomorrow, who is walking in the footsteps of the WWE legend.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka uploaded a photo alongside The Great Muta from the Hall of Fame ceremony as she wrote:

"Muta with"

The 41-year-old star won the 2023 Elimination Chamber match and will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

Teddy Long predicted Asuka and Bianca Belair's match results

Teddy Long recently predicted Asuka and Bianca Belair's match results ahead of The Show of Shows.

While speaking with Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long heaped praise on The Empress of Tomorrow as he mentioned how tough and experienced she is in the field of wrestling.

Contrary to his statement, Teddy Long stated that although the Japanese star has potential, according to him, The EST of WWE will be victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All as the latter has proved herself many times throughout her career.

"That Asuka, she's tough. She's been up and down the road, she's from Japan, she knows the ins-and-outs and she's tough, but Bianca [Belair] has proved herself man. I just see her coming out victorious and a lot of other good things for her. She's a beautiful girl with a lot of talent, so I think there's a lot down the road for her."

It would be exciting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow can dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 or not.

