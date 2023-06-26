WWE legend Batista has made a slight change to his look by shaving his beard.

The Animal has been doing quite well as a Hollywood star for some time now. It's been four years since he retired from pro-wrestling.

Batista occasionally shares updates with his fans via his official Twitter and Instagram handles. The WWE veteran recently put up a new story stating that he had to shave his beard. The emoji he used in his story made it clear that he wasn't happy with shaving his beard. It's possible that he had to shave off his beard for a role in one of his upcoming movies.

Batista faced Triple H in his final WWE match

On the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the veteran made his return and launched a brutal attack on Ric Flair on an episode of RAW. This was done in an attempt to score a match against Triple H at The Show of Shows. The Game accepted the challenge and fans were then treated to a No Holds Barred match between the two legends at 'Mania.

While talking to Lilian Garcia, Batista revealed why he wanted to face Triple H in his last match:

"I felt like my career really got started when I started working with Triple H. I never have been around the bush about it, Hunter made me a star. He put a lot of stock into me. He invested a lot into me and put himself on the line physically for me. Not only did he put me over three times clean in the ring to make me a star, but also took the time to have me ride with him and have me pick his brain. He just groomed me to be a star in that company, so I wanted to finish out my career for him by just saying thank you to go out laying on my back for the guy." [H/T TalkSPORT]

Triple H put over The Animal in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The Cerebral Assassin went on to lose two more matches to his former Evolution stablemate. At WrestleMania 35 The Game defeated Batista and the six-time World Champion announced his retirement after the big event.

Drop your reactions to Batista shaving off his beard!

