[PHOTO] Batista spotted with two current WWE Superstars

WWE legend Batista was recently seen alongside MVP and Titus O'Neil at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York.

Batista is an established legend of the professional wrestling industry. He is a multi-time world champion and has shared the ring with several top names, including John Cena, Triple H, and others. He officially retired after his last match against The Game in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, MVP shared a photo of himself, Batista, and Titus O'Neil. MVP and O'Neil are both currently signed to WWE. However, they aren't active as in-ring performers.

"I had such a great time at the #duneparttwo premiere in NYC!!! Great to hang with my brothers and celebrate Dave's success!! I'm SO proud of him!!! Dune Part 2 was amazing! Denis Villenuev is my new favorite director!!! Go see it!!!" wrote MVP.

John Cena opened up about his WWE Royal Rumble botch with Batista

The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match saw Batista and John Cena go over the top rope at the same time. This led to the match being restarted after Vince McMahon made his way down to the ring to announce the same.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cena opened up on the incident, as he took responsibility for the botch. He said:

“Trust the process. I know I f*cked up. And we know that that’s not the way it’s supposed to go. There is a sense of guidance, we’re all on the same team. Our referee can be a guide for us. You begin to listen to the audience and you feel how long you can milk a moment and see if they’re giving you any direction. Then as we trust the process, out comes Vince McMahon and we’re like, ‘oh great this is going to be fixed’ and he tears both of his quads getting into the ring.”

It remains quite unlikely for Batista to return for one more match.

