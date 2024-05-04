Ahead of their respective title defenses at WWE Backlash, Bayley took to social media to share a photo where she was posing with Cody Rhodes' poster.

At Backlash France, Bayley will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. Meanwhile, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

On social media, Bayley shared a photo holding the WWE Women's Championship, as she was mimicking The American Nightmare's pose.

"Tonight," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's post:

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship with a victory over IYO SKY, ending the latter's title reign in the process.

Bayley was on course to successfully defend her championship against Naomi before the involvement of Tiffany Stratton. The former NXT Women's Champion inserted herself into the Women's Championship picture and eventually earned a shot at The Role Model's title.

Austin Theory wants to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes

Austin Theory has boldly stated that he wants to dethrone Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes became the new champion, dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the title.

Speaking with Ten Count Media in a recent interview, Theory addressed his confrontation with The Rock. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champion stated the following:

“I just gotta take this title from this goof [points to picture of Cody Rhodes]? Is that it? I just gotta make a story up? That’s it? Alright, then that’s what I’ll do."

At Backlash, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since beating Roman Reigns. He will face AJ Styles, who beat LA Knight in a WrestleMania XL rematch.

Styles is a former two-time WWE Champion but has never gotten his hands on the Undisputed WWE Championship (nor the now-retired Universal Championship). The Phenomenal One will aim to spoil The American Nightmare's title reign.