[Photo] Bayley poses for a cozy picture with former WWE Superstar on social media

WWE Superstar Bayley recently uploaded a heartwarming photo with retired professional wrestler AJ Lee on social media.

Lee last appeared inside the squared circle on the RAW after WrestleMania 31 for a six-woman tag team match. Before that, she had teamed up with her former rival, Paige, to defeat The Bella Twins at The Show of Shows. Lee retired from the company due to a permanent injury on her cervical spine. She had also spoken about being 'caught up in between' the company and her husband, CM Punk, following his departure.

On social media, Damage CTRL member The Role Model recently uploaded a cute photo with the former WWE Superstar, where the former was seen hugging Lee.

"I’m a hugger," she wrote in the caption.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Triple H recently heaped praise on Damage CTRL member Bayley

The Role Model, alongside her stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, had faced Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita at WrestleMania 39. Although Damage CTRL had lost the match, they left an imprint of their own.

While speaking in the press conference afterward, Triple H had named The Role Model as the "unsung all-star" of the women's division, as he mentioned that the latter had proved herself on all occasions.

The Game added:

"To me, the all star, the unsung all star of that women’s division, Bayley just continues to prove why she is one of the most valuable players, an MVP of that division, like nobody else. I don’t know that she’s always given credit for that but she absolutely should be."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here