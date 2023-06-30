PHOTO: Bayley poses with popular WWE tag team ahead of Money in the Bank

Bayley recently took to social media to share a photo with popular WWE tag team, Pretty Deadly.

The Role Model will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. She will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown.

On Instagram, Bayley shared a photo of herself with Kit Wilson and Elton Prince and a short message.

"London. Yes Boy @kitwilson_pd @eltonprince_pd #smackdown #mitb" wrote The Role Model

Pretty Deadly are former NXT Tag Team Champions and will aim to win their first titles on the main roster. They were called up to the main roster during the 2023 Draft.

Bayley sent a message after her match against Shotzi was called off

Until last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley's Money in the Bank spot was in danger. Having initially qualified for the Ladder Match, she was asked by Shotzi to put her spot on the line.

Iyo Sky accepted the challenge on behalf of her Damage CTRL stablemate, and the match was set to take place last week. Sky herself is confirmed to compete in the Women's Ladder Match.

However, the match between Bayley and Shotzi never occurred and was seemingly taken off the SmackDown card. Taking to Twitter, The Role Model sent out a message and apologized for the match not taking place. She wrote:

"Card subject to change.. Sorry. Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat a**,"

This year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature WWE legend Trish Stratus and her ally Zoey Stark. The two will be joined by Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, and her Damage CTRL stablemate.

