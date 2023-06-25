"Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat a**" - Bayley sends a message to 31-year-old WWE Superstar

Bayley took to Twitter to send a message to WWE star Shotzi. The two were set for a huge singles match on this week's episode of SmackDown, but it was surprisingly called off.

Last week on the blue brand, Shotzi presented the challenge to Bayley, asking her to put her Money in the Bank ladder bout spot on the line. IYO SKY accepted the match on behalf of her Damage CTRL stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model apologized and mentioned that the match was called off due to the card being subject to change. She also took a dig at the 31-year-old star in the process.

"Card subject to change.. Sorry. Sorry you couldn’t watch me beat dat a**," wrote Bayley.

The WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature several top stars

This year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature numerous high-profile names, including WWE legend Trish Stratus. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Stratus competed in a rare singles contest, beating Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification to secure her spot on the card.

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match will also involve Stratus' arch-rival, Becky Lynch. At Night of Champions, the 47-year-old defeated Lynch, courtesy of interference from Zoey Stark. The remaining Money in the Bank field includes Stark, Zelina Vega, Bayley, and SKY. The Japanese sensation remains a fan favorite to win the briefcase this year.

Bayley is a former Money in the Bank briefcase winner. She won the contract in 2019 and is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. The winner of this year's Women's MITB Ladder Match will move one step closer to challenging either Asuka or Rhea Ripley (if they remain champions). They were recently presented with new women's titles.

