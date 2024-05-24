[PHOTO] Bayley seen with top male WWE Superstar ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

Bayley will be in action on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. On social media, she shared a photo with Chad Gable.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Gable will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. He will compete in a Triple Threat Match involving Bronson Reed and the reigning champion, Sami Zayn.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley shared a photo with The Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable while the Women's Championship was wrapped around her waist.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley won the Women's Championship by dethroning IYO SKY. The Role Model is currently in her first reign with the title. However, she previously held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Bill Apter pointed out an issue with Chad Gable's booking from WWE RAW

Bill Apter pointed out an issue with Chad Gable's booking from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Gable was in action against Sami Zayn, beating the Intercontinental Champion after interference from Otis.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Apter stated Gable shouldn't have wrestled on this week's show.

"I think the Chad Gable thing, I love what they're doing with him. However, I would not have put him in a match tonight against Sami Zayn because it takes some of the luster away from the upcoming PLE. Maxxine wouldn't help, Tozawa wouldn't help and we didn't think Otis was gonna help. But he did and he felt bad about it. So, Sami Zayn loses with interference."

Post-WrestleMania XL, Gable failed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Zayn, leading to his heel turn.

This weekend in Saudi Arabia, he will aim to win his first singles championship in the company. The 38-year-old has previously held the WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.