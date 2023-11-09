PHOTO: Bayley sends a cryptic message to IYO SKY after controversial moment at WWE Crown Jewel

Bayley took to social media to share a cryptic message aimed at her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY.

At WWE Crown Jewel, IYO SKY accidentally hit Bayley during her Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. Despite Bayley's best attempts to interfere in the match, it was the returning Kairi Sane whose assist led to another victory for The Genius of the Sky.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared a new set of photos, including a cryptic mirror-reflection image focusing on SKY.

Check out the photo shared by The Role Model on social media:

Bayley and SKY joined forces at last year's SummerSlam premium live event alongside Dakota Kai, forming Damage CTRL in the process.

Fast forward to SummerSlam 2023: Bayley assisted SKY in winning her first singles championship on the main roster. Following Belair's victory over Asuka and Charlotte Flair, SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone The EST and become the new Women's Champion.

Could Bayley replace IYO SKY in Damage CTRL?

In the past, there has been tension between Bayley and IYO SKY. However, the two Damage CTRL members have been loyal to one another since the formation of the faction.

Following SKY and Kairi Sane's actions at Crown Jewel, there is a possibility of IYO forming a new alliance with The Pirate Princess.

This could lead to Bayley adding a new member to Damage CTRL. In a past interview with Cultaholic, The Role Model addressed the possibility of adding new members to Damage CTRL as she said:

"Well, actually we just had Lyra [Valkyria] on the show last night and I thought she was pretty awesome. It was cool to see someone like that come up. I've seen a little bit of her stuff on NXT and just I'm more so liked how she conducted herself backstage and could seeing what that match meant to her and being on the show, what that meant to her in front of her hometown. So, you know, I kinda got my eye on her now. But there are a few I don't wanna give away, Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade."

It remains to be seen if Bayley replaces SKY with a new member in Damage CTRL.

Do you wish to see a feud between Bayley and SKY? Sound off in the comments section below.

