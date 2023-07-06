Bayley reveals three names that are being considered to join Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Bayley recently disclosed that three NXT stars are being considered to join Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown.

After several months of absence due to injury, Bayley returned at SummerSlam last year to form Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The group was active on Monday Night RAW before moving to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Bayley addressed the possibility of adding more members to Damage CTRL, revealing that she is considering three NXT stars.

"Well, actually we just had Lyra [Valkyria] on the show last night and I thought she was pretty awesome. It was cool to see someone like that come up. I've seen a little bit of her stuff on NXT and just I'm more so liked how she conducted herself backstage and could seeing what that match meant to her and being on the show, what that meant to her in front of her hometown. So, you know, I kinda got my eye on her now. But there are a few I don't wanna give away, Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade," she said. [From o2:00 to o2:29]

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY is WWE's new Ms. Money in the Bank

Last Saturday, Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY competed in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While The Role Model and Becky Lynch battled to climb a ladder and capture the briefcase, SKY handcuffed them together and went on to retrieve the Money in the Bank contract for herself.

Despite her loss, Bayley took to Twitter after the WWE premium live event to state that she was happy for SKY and the new Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest.

"I'm so happy for both of my teammates," she wrote.

