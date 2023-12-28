PHOTO: Bayley sends a one-word message to Damage CTRL member

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Instagram to send a message to her Damage CTRL stablemate, Kairi Sane.

Earlier this year, Sane returned to WWE and assisted IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Sane eventually joined Bayley's faction and became the newest member, as she put aside her issues with The Role Model.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley shared a new selfie wearing a Kairi Sane shirt and had a one-word message for The Pirate Princess.

"Hi @official_kairi, " wrote Bayley.

Check out a screenshot of The Role Model's Instagram story:

Nick Aldis addressed the recent tension within Damage CTRL

There has been a lot of tension within Damage CTRL, following the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Shortly after Sane's WWE return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Asuka turned heel and betrayed Bianca Belair to join forces with Bayley and her group.

Speaking on The Bump, Nick Aldis addressed the tension within the faction. The SmackDown General Manager claimed that new additions to a faction often change the dynamics of the group. Aldis said:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

As of now, The Role Model is still a part of the faction she created back at SummerSlam 2022.

