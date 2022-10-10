[Photo] Bayley shares touching tribute to Sara Lee from WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley shared a touching tribute to her friend Sara Lee from WWE Extreme Rules last night on social media today.

During the RAW Women's Championship ladder match at last night's premium live event, you could clearly see Sara's name on Bayley's wrist as she took on Bianca Belair.

Lee passed away suddenly last week at the age of 30, and it has left the wrestling world reeling as wrestlers and fans alike mourn the loss of the former WWE Superstar.

The leader of Damage CTRL took to social media this afternoon to post an up-close image of her tribute to Sara Lee from Extreme Rules last night. You can check out the image in the embedded tweet below.

Bayley is among countless wrestlers across multiple companies helping to raise money for Sara Lee's family

Following the untimely passing of Sara Lee, former WWE Superstar Bull James opened a GoFundMe to help Sara Lee's husband, Weston Blake, and their three children.

This campaign has been promoted by many wrestlers across every single major wrestling promotion in the United States. Bayley posted the link to the GoFundMe on her social media as well, tweeting out:

"Please keep Sara's family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory *blue heart emoji* Sara Lee Memorial Fund," Bayley said in a tweet.

As of this writing, Sara Lee's GoFundMe has raised over $100,000 for Lee's family, with All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan donating 10,000 of that on his own.

It's beautiful to see both fans and wrestlers come together to do something wonderful for a family who truly needs it right now.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we send our condolences to Sara Lee's family during this terrible time.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Sara Lee Memorial Fund Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, CorySara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem… Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory 💙Sara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…

Were you happy to see a Sara Lee tribute from a WWE Superstar on Extreme Rules last night? Do you have any favorite memories of Lee from her time with the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Should Bayley have won at Extreme Rules? Yes No 0 votes