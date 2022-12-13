[PHOTO] Becky Lynch photoshops Sami Zayn's face on Roux

Becky Lynch has promoted Sami Zayn's new T-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees with a hilarious photoshopped image featuring her daughter Roux.

Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch have been best friends for a long time. The duo teamed up during the first season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge but unfortunately didn't make it past the first round.

Sami has been doing the best work of his WWE run with Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction for a while now. He recently collaborated with Pro Wrestling Tees to sell a limited edition, "My Dawg!" T-shirt. All profits from the merch sales are set to go to Sami For Syria. For those unaware, it is a mobile medical clinic Zayn set up to aid displaced Syrian families.

Becky Lynch posted a picture of herself wearing a "My Dawg!" T-shirt. She can also be seen carrying her kid, Roux. Lynch used her editing skills to add humor to the picture and photoshopped Zayn's face on the baby.

Check it out below:

"My Dawgs!! Get your limited edition @SamiZayn shirt on @PWTees. All profits go to #SamiForSyria - to fund mobile clinics in Syria, delivering medical care to civilians displaced by war. Limited time only, be ucey and get them now."

How did fans react to Becky Lynch's hilarious edited image?

Lynch boasts 2.2 million followers on Twitter, and her posts usually get massive engagement from fans.

Her latest post wasn't an exception, as several fans chimed in with their reactions to Lynch supporting her best friend. Check out some of the responses below:

Alan Nadeau III @alannadeau2016 @BeckyLynchWWE @SamiZayn @PWTees Love how Sami's face is photoshopped onto Roux cause y'all in the IWC have given enough nonsense towards Becky for Roux, which I fail to understand why y'all do that @BeckyLynchWWE @SamiZayn @PWTees Love how Sami's face is photoshopped onto Roux cause y'all in the IWC have given enough nonsense towards Becky for Roux, which I fail to understand why y'all do that

laure @bigtimexbnks @BeckyLynchWWE @SamiZayn @PWTees I love the way you support Sami in all his projects! @BeckyLynchWWE @SamiZayn @PWTees I love the way you support Sami in all his projects!😻

In 2019, Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history. She also secured a spot alongside Roman Reigns on the cover of WWE 2K20.

Here's what Sami had to say about Lynch's persona back then:

“I noticed Becky Lynch, who has really blown up recently too, right? And she’s using Twitter in a very witty way... And she’s using it in a really cool way and she’s getting herself really over. But I don’t know if I would do it anymore, even if I was a heel. I wouldn’t want to use it to cut people down and stuff." [H/T Wrestling World]

Lynch has never shied away from supporting her close ones on social media. Zayn would be delighted with her amusing post that's bound to direct tons of WWE fans to buy his T-shirt on PW Tees.

