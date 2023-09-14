PHOTO: Becky Lynch shares a stunning photo after winning the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship after dethroning Tiffany Stratton on this week's show.

Lynch's win was historic, as this was the first time she captured the NXT Women's Title in her career. She was also the only remaining member of the Four Horsewomen to have not won the title.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a stunning photo of herself posing with her newly won championship and sent out a short message.

"What’s for you won’t pass you. #andnew @wwenxt Women’s Champion," wrote Lynch.

Before taking the title from Stratton, Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match at the Payback premium live event. With the win in their trilogy bout, The Man officially ended her rivalry with Stratus.

Seth Rollins spoke about Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship win

Seth Rollins recently discussed Becky Lynch's historic win on WWE NXT. Speaking on The Bump, Rollins mentioned how proud he was of his wife.

The World Heavyweight Champion claimed that the only thing that has gotten him through this week was seeing Lynch capture the NXT Women's title. He said:

"The only thing that has gotten me through this week was watching my beautiful, amazing, talented wife become the new NXT Women's Champion. It has been a treat for the last 12 hours or so."

Rollins added:

"It was awesome. What a great moment. What a great match. Say what you will about Tiffany Stratton, she brought it, man. She brought the fight, and she was an honorable champion in that match. When they went toe-to-toe, the better woman won, and that is just how it is. It is nice, it has been a minute since we've both had titles in the house. It feels good to be a championship family one more time."

Going forward, Lynch will be appearing on NXT TV, much like other main roster stars such as Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin.

Do you think Becky Lynch will have a successful reign as the NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

