"The better woman won" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar praises Becky Lynch for winning the NXT Women's Championship

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar has praised Becky Lynch after she won the NXT Women's Championship last night.

Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton have been involved in a war of words as of late, and they finally battled in the ring last night on NXT. Lynch picked up the victory and captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins praised his wife (Lynch) for winning the NXT Women's Championship and said that it was the only good thing that happened to him this week.

"The only thing that has gotten me through this week was watching my beautiful, amazing, talented wife become the new NXT Women's Champion. It has been a treat for the last 12 hours or so," said Seth Rollins. [47:31 - 47:44]

Rollins added that it has been a while since the power couple both had titles at the same time and that it feels good to be a championship family once again.

"It was awesome. What a great moment. What a great match. Say what you will about Tiffany Stratton, she brought it, man. She brought the fight, and she was an honorable champion in that match. When they went toe-to-toe, the better woman won, and that is just how it is. It is nice, it has been a minute since we've both had titles in the house. It feels good to be a championship family one more time," he added. [1:02:35 - 01:02:58]

Seth Rollins believes Becky Lynch will be a fighting champion in WWE NXT

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins believes Becky Lynch will be a fighting champion in NXT.

The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton last night to become the new NXT Women's Champion. During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins noted that Becky Lynch will likely be a fighting champion moving forward and has an advantage over everyone in WWE NXT due to her experience.

"You mentioned that it is cool to see someone like a future Hall of Famer like Becky Lynch in the ring with the up-and-coming talent. And now that she is NXT Women's Champion, I assume she is going to be a fighting champion. So there are going to be other up-and-coming women in NXT that are going to get those opportunities to be in the ring with the literal greatest to ever do it. I'm excited to see what those matchups look like, and how long is she going to run with this thing, man. You never know, she's got the edge on almost everybody down there," he said. [From 1:03:00 - 01:03:27]

Tiffany Stratton may have lost the NXT Women's Championship last night, but the future is bright for the 24-year-old star. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar challenges Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship next.

