Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after losing the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton's WWE run down in the developmental brand has been nothing but phenomenal over the past few months as the NXT Women's Champion. However, Buff Barbie's reign came to a screeching halt when she went up against Becky Lynch.

Earlier this month, Becky Lynch ended her feud with Trish Stratus and was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Later, Stratton made sporadic appearances and called out The Man. This led to Lynch coming down to the developmental brand for a match against the champion.

Last night, she faced 'The Man' Becky Lynch in the show's main event with her title on the line. Unfortunately, she lost the title to The Man, and Stratton's reign as champion ended after over 100 days on the brand. Today, she broke her silence with a message after her shocking loss. Check it out:

"The only time you’ll catch me looking back is to see how far I’ve come, and I’m only just beginning."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Buff Barbie does on the developmental brand after The Man captured the NXT Women's Championship.

Tiffany Stratton believes she will move to WWE's main roster around WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton returned from hiatus and began to compete on weekly shows. Later, she competed in the finals against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground 2023 and won her first major singles title in WWE.

After a successful run with the title against stars such as Lyra Valyria, Thea Hail, and Kiana James, Stratton dropped the title to Becky Lynch. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Buff Barbie believes that her main roster call-up is inevitable and it could happen around WrestleMania. Check it out:

"I have gotten a little taste of what it's like to be on RAW. I really would love to get called up as soon as possible, but I do know I have some stuff to work on. But I feel like at the latest I wanna be in NXT, I would say around WrestleMania time is I feel like my calling, but we shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is everything and everything happens for a reason, so whenever it happens it's meant to happen." [2:31 – 3:05]

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on the developmental brand.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.