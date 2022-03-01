[Photo] Becky Lynch shows off brutal scars after RAW loss; sends a message to Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch was clicked, showing off her graphic scars after being on the receiving end of Bianca Belair's hair whip on RAW.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her WrestleMania 38 opponent Bianca Belair were involved in a Six-Woman Tag Team match on RAW tonight. The match pitted Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. with Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

During the final moments of the match, Lynch grabbed Bianca's hair and began pulling at it, but Belair ended up whipping her repeatedly.

In the end, Belair hit the KOD on Nikki A.S.H. to pick up the win for her team. Soon after, Lynch could be seen showing off her battle scars in the backstage area.

Lynch responded to the photo and sent a blunt message to Belair in her tweet:

"This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon. At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the s**t out of you…. And then beat you," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch is all set to take on Belair at WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women's Championship on the line

Bianca Belair has been wanting to get her hands on Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title for a while now. Last year, Lynch made her surprise return at SummerSlam 2021 and beat Belair for the SmackDown Women's title in 26 seconds.

The result didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, and fans were clamoring for Belair to defeat Lynch.

Here's what Belair later said about her embarrassing loss to Lynch:

"Everything happened very quickly. Very, very, very last minute. To the point where all you can do is roll with the punches and go with it. For me it was just about checking my perspective. I looked at it as an opportunity to showcase who Bianca Belair is without a title and show that I’m still the EST of WWE without the title and try to figure out a way to come out on top," said Belair.

During the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Belair lasted almost 50 minutes but was eventually eliminated by Charlotte Flair. At Elimination Chamber 2022, Belair defeated five other women inside the hellish structure to bag a shot at Lynch's RAW Women's title.

The two women are all set to collide at The Show of Shows on the first night.

