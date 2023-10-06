PHOTO: Becky Lynch shows off her stunning new look

On the back of a successful defense of the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to show off her new look.

Currently in her first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion, Lynch successfully defended her title against Tiffany Stratton at the No Mercy premium live event.

Taking to Instagram, Lynch shared a photo of her new hairstyle, as she seems to be enjoying life outside of the squared circle, as well. The Man also sent a six-word message.

"Fear the power of The Man," wrote Lynch.

Check out Lynch's Instagram post:

Becky Lynch revealed who has the better wardrobe between her and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are among the most fashionable superstars in WWE. However, Lynch recently admitted that her husband has the better wardrobe of the two.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch briefly spoke about Rollins' fashion sense and his dressing. She even mentioned that she wants to recycle all of his clothes. The reigning NXT Women's Champion said:

"It's Seth; I can't argue with that. Like, I have a, you know, like, I want to recycle all of his clothes. I just want to have them all tailored to fit me. Yeah, then they get to be worn again. We all get to relive these amazing looks that he's been churning out. He came in dressed like a fire hydrant just a second ago to deliver me some delicious coffee."

Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and will be defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. Meanwhile, his wife will put the NXT Women's Title on the line against Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc. Valkyria became the new #1 contender on this week's NXT while Lynch was at ringside.

What are your thoughts on The Man's new look? Sound off in the comments section below.