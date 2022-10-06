[PHOTO] Becky Lynch spotted with long hair during WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was seen showing off long hair in her latest Instagram story.

The Man was left embarrassed by Bianca Belair earlier this year when the latter cut Lynch's hair on the road to WrestleMania 38. To add insult to injury, The EST defeated Big Time Becks at The Show of Shows. Lynch had been sporting short hair ever since.

At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed to defeat Belair once again. After the match, though, she embraced Belair and turned babyface in the process. Becky is currently out of action due to a separated shoulder she suffered during her SummerSlam outing with Belair.

In a new picture that Lynch shared on her Instagram story and Twitter handle, she can be seen with long hair. In her Instagram story, Lynch thanked her hairstylist for pouring a "miracle grow" on her head. Check out the photo below:

For comparison, here's how Lynch used to look before she grew her hair back:

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Becky Lynch bringing back her long hair

Becky Lynch has grown quite a massive fan following over the past few years and is an idol to millions across the globe. Fans flocked to the reply section of her tweet to react to her long hair:

As per the recent reports, Lynch will face Ronda Rousey in a singles match for the first time at next year's WrestleMania. Her fans will seemingly have to wait a while before she makes her big return and kicks off her rumored program with The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

As for Lynch's long hair, it looks like she has gotten hair extensions in addition to using hair growth solutions. Lynch's hair stylist has hinted at the same in the caption to their latest post.

What's your reaction to Becky Lynch bringing back her long hair? Are you excited about her eventual return? Sound off in the comments below.

