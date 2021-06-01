Photo: Becky Lynch in top shape as she trains at Seth Rollins' wrestling school 

Will Becky Lynch return alongside the WWE Universe this July? Judging by a recent photo, it's not something anyone should bet against.

Seth Rollins recently posted a photo on his official Instagram account from his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy while working with his students on Memorial Day.

Although Rollins did not mention her, Becky Lynch was in the photo right beside him, looking absolutely ripped. Judging by her appearance, she could step back into the ring tomorrow if she wanted to. It's evident that Lynch's work ethic to get back in shape after her pregnancy is incredible.

Becky Lynch currently training for WWE return

Although Becky Lynch has teased her WWE return this year on two separate occasions already, the WWE Universe hasn't seen The Man since she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch is a name that has been sorely missed since her pregnancy announcement last year. Lynch's return would certainly be a shot in the arm for the WWE Women's division as a whole. Irrespective of the brand she shows up on, The Man's return would immediately capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

With WWE returning on the road in July, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Becky Lynch return during the weekend of Money in the Bank to set herself up for a marquee match at SummerSlam in August.

If tonight's picture of Becky Lynch tells us anything, it's that The Man is in prime shape and a return to WWE is very much on the cards.

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Only

Now

Eternally pic.twitter.com/1snol8vvTC — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 9, 2021

When do you think we'll see Becky Lynch make her WWE return? Do you think she'll remain on the RAW brand when she comes back? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

