[Photo] Bianca Belair shows off painful effects of a brutal Becky Lynch botch at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch as part of Night One of WrestleMania in order to win her first RAW Women's Championship.

The match was peppered with botches and included one where Lynch missed a senton to The EST in the corner and kicked her straight in the face. It was clear that the heel of her foot collided with Belair's eye but despite the pain, Belair continued the match and was able to win following a KOD.

The new champion recently shared the effects of this botch on her Instagram story where she showed off her bruised left eye both before and after applying makeup.

Bianca Belair walked out of WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women's Championship

As noted, the EST of WWE was able to walk out of WrestleMania with the RAW Women's Championship despite the injury, and it was hoped that her husband would be able to join her as champion.

destiny ♡ ·˚ @naomisavenue FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO WIN BOTH THE RAW AND SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS AT WRESTLEMANIA: BIANCA BELAIR FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO WIN BOTH THE RAW AND SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS AT WRESTLEMANIA: BIANCA BELAIR https://t.co/FgVa2fBGm0

Earlier tonight, The Street Profits challenged RK-Bro and Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championships but were unable to pick up the win. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are on something of a championship drought in WWE, and it was hoped that The Show of Shows would mark the end of their wait for the titles.

RK-Bro pinned Chad Gable to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship, and despite the loss and not being part of the ending of the match, The Street Profits were still happy to celebrate the moment with Randy Orton and Riddle following the bout.

Belair will be part of RAW After Mania tomorrow night, where the WWE Universe will be able to witness the effects of her injury and celebrate her becoming the new champion.

What do you make of Bianca Belair's injury? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can check out the results from Night One of WrestleMania 38 here.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Debottam Saha