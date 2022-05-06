Photo: Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) looking incredibly jacked in gym selfie

Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr recently shared a picture on social media, showing off his amazing physique.

Strowman has worked tirelessly on improving his physique over the years. He has come a long way in the fitness department.

He recently shared a gym selfie on his official Twitter handle. The former WWE Superstar is looking absolutely jacked in the picture. It garnered a mostly positive response from fans on Twitter. You can check out the picture below:

Braun Strowman regularly sets fitness goals for himself

Strowman was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021. He shared a post on Instagram soon after and revealed that his goal was to achieve the 375 lbs weight mark. He attached a video of his impressive physique as well.

"Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around," he wrote.

Strowman is currently putting in a lot of work towards building his new venture, Control Your Narrative. The former Universal Champion launched the promotion with his best friend, EC3, earlier this year. The promotion has already held a few shows.

On March 5, 2022, CYN presented The Awakening: Orlando, which featured a bunch of notable names from the pro-wrestling business. Strowman also competed at the event and teamed up with EC3. The duo scored a win over Bateman and William.

It's pretty common knowledge that Braun Strowman used to suffer from weight issues years ago. Back in 2013, his weight had reached an alarming mark of 418 lbs.

His weight made him unable to do the simplest of everyday tasks, which included tying his own shoes. Strowman revealed how his then-girlfriend had to help him tie his shoes around that time.

It's nothing short of commendable how far Strowman has come, towards improving his body. What do you think of his current physique? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Kaushik Das