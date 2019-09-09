WWE News: Braun Strowman shares heartbreaking story of weight gain struggle

WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman recently appeared on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, and opened up on his struggles with growing into his size. Strowman stated that he was miserable at one time because of his weight, when it had touched the 418 pound mark in 2013.

Strowman's WWE run so far...

Braun Strowman has had quite a run on the main roster, ever since he came up as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. Strowman got separated from The Wyatt Family during the 2016 WWE Draft, when he was moved to the RAW brand.

Over the course of the next three years, Strowman got a string of opportunities on the main event scene, but has yet to win the Universal title. He competed in a Fatal Four-Way Universal title match at SummerSlam 2017, as well as in a singles match against Brock Lesnar, but failed to bag the gold on both occasions.

Strowman won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's WrestleMania and is set to compete for Seth Rollins' Universal title at Clash of Champions.

Strowman's struggle with his size

While talking about struggling with his size, Strowman stated that he was a normal-sized kid for a good while, but then underwent a crazy growth over the course of two years, growing a foot and gaining 80 pounds.

He added that while competing in the World's Strongest Man competition in 2013, he was at his heaviest weight, and couldn't even tie his own shoes.

I'm actually down in weight. When I competed in the World's Strongest Man [2013] the heaviest I ever was at 418 pounds. I was miserable. My girlfriend at the time had to tie my shoes. I couldn't bend over because I was so big, but God bless was I strong. I don't miss being that big at all. Constantly wearing sweatpants and 5XL t-shirts that looked terrible, but I'm pretty happy where I'm sitting at right now. I am sitting at 345, 350, healthy and everything feels good.

