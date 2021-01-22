Photo: Braun Strowman drops more weight and shows off his ripped physique

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been showing off his impressive body transformation on social media recently. Braun Strowman has been away from WWE programming for nearly two months now, and he surely is using his time away from the ring to get into the best shape of his life.

Braun Strowman has now shared a new photo, showing off his even more ripped physique. It also looks like he has lost more weight, and the same is teased through the caption.

Why is Braun Strowman away from WWE TV?

Braun Strowman is recovering from an injury that he reportedly suffered at WWE Survivor Series 2020. He injured his leg during the men's Survivor Series elimination match. The Monster Among Men was set to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for his title at WWE TLC 2020, however, plans changed, and ultimately AJ Styles earned a title shot. As per a report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Braun Strowman won't be out for a long time.

"The story, as noted, is that Braun was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC but he got the leg injury and he is rehabbing it. I didn't hear anything about surgery, just that they are rehabbing it. Presumably, he won't be out that long but I guess we'll see."

There is no update yet on when Braun Strowman will return to the ring. However, WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is less than 10 days away, and The Monster Among Men might turn out to be one of the surprise entrants in the match.