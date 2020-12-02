Reported update on Braun Strowman's injury

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman reportedly suffered an injury at WWE Survivor Series 2020. It is believed that he injured his knee or leg during the men's Survivor Series elimination match as part of Team RAW.

It was recently reported that Braun Strowman was set to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC. But as seen on Monday Night RAW this week, AJ Styles won a triple-threat match and will now be challenging McIntyre at WWE TLC instead.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Braun Strowman won't require surgery and should not be out for a long time.

“The story, as noted, is that Braun was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC but he got the leg injury and he is rehabbing it. I didn’t hear anything about surgery, just that they are rehabbing it. Presumably, he won’t be out that long but I guess we’ll see.”

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

Rumored plans for Braun Strowman on WWE RAW going forward

Braun Strowman is currently facing a storyline suspension from WWE. This took place after he assaulted authority figure, Adam Pearce, on Monday Night RAW while demanding a WWE title shot. It has since been reported that Braun Strowman will be a heel going forward on RAW. With Strowman likely out of WWE TLC, it is to be seen when and how he makes his return to WWE television.

2020 has been the most successful year in the WWE career of Braun Strowman. After winning the Intercontinental Championship in February, the Monster Among Men went on to "get his hands" on the Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He then went straight into a feud against his former Wyatt Family leader Bray Wyatt, ultimately losing the title to his alter ego "The Fiend" at SummerSlam 2020.