Reported plans for Braun Strowman on WWE RAW going forward

Braun Strowman has been in the headline recently for his on-screen assault on authority figure Adam Pearce this week. Following that, WWE announced that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for his actions on Monday Night RAW. Responding to this announcement, The Monster Among Men called out WWE for backstage politics.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Braun Strowman will be a heel going forward on Monday Night RAW and his segment and attack on Adam Pearce this week was probably the beginning of his heel run. It is interesting to note that it was recently reported that Braun Strowman was internally listed as a babyface by WWE.

Potential spoiler on Braun Strowman's plans for WWE TLC

Next week on Monday Night RAW, a massive triple-threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship will take place between Keith Lee, AJ Styles, and Riddle. But it was earlier reported that the plans are for Braun Strowman to be the one to face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC. How that happens is yet to be seen with the entire suspension angle of Braun Strowman.

Usually, these storyline suspensions don't last long and we might see Braun Strowman somehow force his way into the No. 1 contender's match next week to 'get his hands' on the WWE Championship.

It makes sense for the company to book The Monster Among Men as a heel in his program against the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who is arguably the biggest babyface on the current roster. Both McIntyre and Strowman share quite some history as they teamed up alongside Dolph Ziggler a few years ago as The Dogs of War. WWE TLC is set to take place next month on December 20, 2020, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.