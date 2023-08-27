[PHOTO] Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan hold on to each other as they watch the Bray Wyatt tribute video on WWE SmackDown

WWE scrapped all their plans for the latest episode of SmackDown to pay homage to Bray Wyatt after his tragic passing. Wyatt's friends Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were also present on the blue show, sharing an emotional moment when they held on to each other while watching the tribute video of the former world champion.

Triple H broke the news of Wyatt's untimely passing on Twitter. It was reported that the Eater of Worlds got COVID earlier this year, causing some heart issues. According to past reports, he was recovering to make a return to WWE. Unfortunately, it didn't materialize as the star passed away due to a heart attack on August 24, 2023.

Strowman, Rowan, and Bray Wyatt were a part of The Wyatt Family stable in WWE, delivering numerous intriguing storylines. The multi-time world champion's creative mind was second to none in the pro wrestling business.

While WWE played a tribute video for Wyatt on SmackDown, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan got emotional, sharing a heartfelt moment. WrestingWorld's Twitter handle posted a photo of the former stablemates remembering their late friend.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were seen tearing up when Bray Wyatt's chair was placed on the stage during WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan had a tough night last week on SmackDown as the company paid tribute to Bray Wyatt. The duo was in tears as they held on to Wyatt's iconic rocking chair placed on the stage.

The rocking chair was a massive part of Wyatt's character, as he often used it during entrances and segments. Hence, Rowan and Strowman got emotional when the chair was placed on the stage. You can check out the photo and read more about it here.

Bray Wyatt's unmatched contributions to the pro wrestling business will be remembered by his fans and fellow performers for years to come.

