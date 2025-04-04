[PHOTO] Braun Strowman shows off impressive appearance change at 355 lbs 

Braun Strowman has stated in the past that he has only one good leg, but despite this, he has been doing incredibly well on SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters recently showed off his impressive appearance change at 355 lbs.

It has been a long journey since Braun Strowman debuted on the WWE main roster in the summer of 2015. Since then, we've seen him undergo a variety of transformations, but he has been locked in ever since returning to WWE in 2022, despite spending a large chunk of that time on the sidelines injured.

In an epic Instagram photo of Strowman steamrolling through The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, he opened up about his abs and his physical transformation at 355 lbs.

"Yea that’s a 355lb Manster!!!!!!! Big boy abs are back!!!! Bring yet another version to the squared circle. Bigger and leaner than ever. #BraunStrowman #wwe #superheavyweight #noonebetter #beefking," he wrote in the caption.

Braun Strowman explained the radio silence from Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy

The Monster of all Monsters was probably the right person to ask about the absence of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, who, along with the rest of the Wyatt Sicks, have been silent and missing since being shifted to SmackDown.

On an episode of Ten Count, Braun Strowman said that Bo Dallas is simply a private person, describing him as possibly more unique than his brother, the late Bray Wyatt:

"Bo [Dallas] has always been one to keep to himself," Braun Strowman began. "I've known [that] there's always been something inside of him. He's very unique, almost—he might be more unique than his brother [Bray Wyatt]—and he's never really had the opportunity to show the world."

One can only imagine that with no actual plans in place, Triple H and the WWE Creative team don't want to unnecessarily put The Wyatt Sicks on television. The philosophy seems to be that if there's nothing for a superstar to do, there isn't much point in having them on TV.

This might apply even more so to The Wyatt Sicks, whose entire appeal seems to be based on fewer but impactful appearances. We hope that once the road to WrestleMania ends, the group will make its return.

