[Photo] Braun Strowman shows off insane physique ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE star Braun Strowman took to social media to show off his impressive physique.

The former WWE Universal Champion will be competing in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Strowman, who is currently on the back of an unsuccessful match against Gunther, is expected to secure numerous eliminations in the Royal Rumble Match. He seems completely prepared to run roughshod at the first major WWE show of 2023:

"Dont silence the monsters that live inside you. Learn to control them and watch what you are capable of!!!! #YouArentYourPast" wrote Strowman.

Check out Braun Strowman's impressive physique:

Gunther recently opened up on defending the Intercontinental Title against Braun Strowman

Prior to being released by WWE, Braun Strowman was highly successful in the company. He is a former Universal Champion and has also won titles including the Intercontinental Championship and RAW Tag Team Championships.

Strowman recently engaged in a feud with Gunther on the blue brand of WWE SmackDown. After weeks of confrontation between the two, The Monster of Monsters finally got his shot at the Intercontinental Championship but failed to win the title after a hard-fought loss.

Speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown after the show, Gunther opened up about his match with Strowman. The 35-year-old was ecstatic after beating his latest title challenger. He said:

"How it felt? What do you think how it felt? It felt great. To be the one, once again, to step up and defend the honor of this great price and of our precious sport."

Strowman will now aim to get things back on track by winning the Royal Rumble match and earning a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania 39. The Monster of Monsters could run things back with Reigns, whom he has previously beaten in WWE.

