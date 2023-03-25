[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt spotted for the first time after disappearing from WWE TV

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted with a fan amidst his WWE hiatus that stemmed from a health issue.

Wyatt was feuding with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania and then suddenly disappeared from WWE TV. Reports emerged soon after, claiming that he was dealing with an illness and hence was taken off TV.

Earlier tonight, a fan shared a picture with Bray Wyatt on his Twitter handle. The fan stated that he met Wyatt just outside Tampa, Florida. In response to a question, the fan claimed that Bray had a limp.

How did fans react to the Bray Wyatt sighting?

WWE fans have been clamoring for answers ever since Wyatt disappeared from TV. It looks like he won't be competing at WrestleMania 39 due to his rumored illness.

Wyatt's WWE run since his return at Extreme Rules 2022 has been underwhelming so far. He had a lengthy feud with LA Knight on SmackDown that led to a forgettable Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Wyatt then kicked off a feud with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, with WrestleMania looming closer. It was reported soon after that there were plans for Wyatt to face Brock Lesnar at 'Mania, but The Beast Incarnate rejected the idea.

Fans weren't too thrilled with the buildup to Lashley and Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 match. The All Mighty is still teasing a possible match against a surprise opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen if anyone steps up to face Lashley at The Show of Shows, now that Wyatt is seemingly off the card. Here's hoping Wyatt heals up and makes a triumphant return to WWE TV in the near future.

