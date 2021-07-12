Photo: Brock Lesnar looks almost unrecognizable in a new ponytail look

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar now has a completely new look.

Amidst speculation of his WWE return, Lesnar has joined the "Bearded Butchers". In the latest photos shared by the Bearded Butchers Twitter handle, The Beast Incarnate looks almost unrecognizable, sporting a beard and a ponytail.

Throughout his stint in WWE since 2012, Lesnar has always had very short hair. This ponytail look is certainly a surprise for many of his fans.

Brock Lesnar now has a ponytail

Latest update on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE television since his last appearance at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Over the last few months, there has been massive speculation of Lesnar returning to the company and possibly facing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021 in what would be a dream match for many.

However, the latest reports suggest that he might not be returning at SummerSlam. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast reported that the plans to bring Lesnar back haven't worked out. He added that The Beast Incarnate will be back soon, just not at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

“They wanted Brock," said Zarian. "For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen, it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already."

"If Brock calls them and says ‘Hey, I wanna do it’ then yeah, they’re gonna figure it out," Zarian continued. "I don’t believe Brock’s gonna be on there…I don’t know about Brock right now. I know that he’s in the plans. They’re gonna do something with him, I just don’t know what yet."

Heel Roman Reigns vs Face Brock Lesnar take my money pic.twitter.com/bAoNU4XLwE — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 8, 2021

The WWE Universe also wants to see a mega showdown between Brock Lesnar and the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar's former advocate Paul Heyman has joined hands with Reigns. Fans want to see what would happen if Brock Lesnar returns and confronts Roman Reigns.

Will Heyman choose to stay by the side of The Tribal Chief or betray him to go back to The Beast Incarnate?

Edited by Kaushik Das