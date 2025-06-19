Photo: Brock Lesnar resurfaces again; looks absolutely ripped 

Though WWE's roster is loaded today with countless big names, the wrestling universe continues to cook up scenarios for a potential Brock Lesnar return. The Beast Incarnate occasionally gets snapped at various places, and now, one such photo of him from a gym has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Ad

Lesnar quietly disappeared from WWE following his SummerSlam 2023 clash with Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has also been entangled in some serious legal issues, which may have contributed to the company's decision not to bring him back. With his absence now extending to over two years, it's safe to say there's little chance TKO will have Brock Lesnar return unless he gets cleared of all charges.

However, Lesnar seems to be enjoying his time away from the spotlight. A new picture of the former Universal Champion at a gym is now doing the rounds on the internet, where he looks to be ripped.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oba Femi wants a match with Brock Lesnar

A couple of months back, in an interview with No Contest Wrestling, Oba Femi spoke about his desire to have a dream showdown with Lesnar.

The reigning NXT World Champion firmly believes that he and the WWE legend could not only bring the house down but also fill any arena they step inside the ring at.

Ad

“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see - because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering there's no return in the works for The Beast Incarnata anytime soon, only time will tell if Femi ever gets to have his dream match in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More