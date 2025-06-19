Photo: Brock Lesnar resurfaces again; looks absolutely ripped 

Though WWE's roster is loaded today with countless big names, the wrestling universe continues to cook up scenarios for a potential Brock Lesnar return. The Beast Incarnate occasionally gets snapped at various places, and now, one such photo of him from a gym has caught the attention of fans on social media.
Lesnar quietly disappeared from WWE following his SummerSlam 2023 clash with Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has also been entangled in some serious legal issues, which may have contributed to the company's decision not to bring him back. With his absence now extending to over two years, it's safe to say there's little chance TKO will have Brock Lesnar return unless he gets cleared of all charges.
However, Lesnar seems to be enjoying his time away from the spotlight. A new picture of the former Universal Champion at a gym is now doing the rounds on the internet, where he looks to be ripped.
Check out the post below:
Oba Femi wants a match with Brock Lesnar
A couple of months back, in an interview with No Contest Wrestling, Oba Femi spoke about his desire to have a dream showdown with Lesnar.
The reigning NXT World Champion firmly believes that he and the WWE legend could not only bring the house down but also fill any arena they step inside the ring at.
“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see - because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”
Considering there's no return in the works for The Beast Incarnata anytime soon, only time will tell if Femi ever gets to have his dream match in the future.