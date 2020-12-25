Photo: Brock Lesnar spotted with another new look in rare sighting during hiatus

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. However, Brock Lesnar has changed up his look on more than one occasion during the hiatus.

As revealed in a photo posted by castejack on Reddit, Brock Lesnar was spotted sporting a mountain beard in a new image.

You can check out the photo below:

Brock Lesnar's bearded new look.

Brock Lesnar's WWE Status

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired in April, and as things stand, Brock Lesnar is a free agent.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying farming and being close to his family. Heyman said that Lesnar relishes fatherhood and is in no hurry to return to the ring.

"Brock Lesnar loves being a farmer. He really does, and he enjoys fatherhood tremendously. And it's not something that he discussed much in public, but he really is a magnificent father to his children. And a great family man, and he loves being a farmer."

(If) the business is solid; I'm sure Brock Lesnar would be willing to do it: Paul Heyman

WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Paul Heyman, however, also noted that Brock Lesnar would entertain a good offer. The former Universal Champion likes a worthy challenge, and he would be ready to get back to action if an intriguing plan comes his way.

If there is something that WWE or the world of Sports Entertainment can offer Brock Lesnar that intrigues Brock Lesnar, that motivates Brock Lesnar, that inspires Brock Lesnar, that Brock Lesnar can look at and say, 'I aspire to rise to that occasion,' and the money is right. The business is solid; I'm sure Brock Lesnar would be willing to do it."

There are presently no updates regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar. The belief is that Vince McMahon will begin talks about a new contract when the time comes for Brock Lesnar to return.

However, we've not heard of any development on that front. Brock Lesnar seems happy at his farmland in Saskatchewan, Canada, and we should get a clear idea regarding his status when WrestleMania 37 comes around.

With WWE's RAW ratings at an all-time low, could the company be tempted to get Brock Lesnar back for the Royal Rumble? Would you like to see it happen? If yes, who should Brock Lesnar face in his return match?