[PHOTO] Brock Lesnar spotted with Paul Heyman ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were spotted together mere minutes ago by a fan while having breakfast.

Lesnar looks all set to compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Beast Incarnate recently attacked Bobby Lashley and is possibly going to come face-to-face with The Almighty during the free-for-all.

A fan recently spotted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman together while having breakfast. The fan managed to click a picture of the duo and shared the same on Reddit. Here's a tweet featuring the picture in question:

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are bitter on-screen rivals

There was a time years ago when Lesnar and Paul Heyman were inseparable. It all changed soon after Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Heyman's alliance with Reigns didn't sit well with The Beast Incarnate.

During Reigns and Lesnar's feud last year, Heyman had the following to say about Lesnar:

“He didn’t need to [show this side of himself]. It wasn’t time yet. It’s the same reason you didn’t see ‘The Tribal Chief’ [character] in 2021. You had to see the Samoan badass of The Shield, you had to see the big dog and you keep on elevating and enhancing and upgrading until finally Roman Reigns was ready to reveal ‘The Tribal Chief.’ This is part of Brock Lesnar’s personality. Brock is not a one-dimensional human being. He’s barely a human being at all. He’s a beast.” [H/T MMA Fighting]

The feud between Reigns and Lesnar came to an end at SummerSlam 2022, with Reigns coming out victorious. During the match, Lesnar caught Heyman and hit him with a devastating F5.

Heyman and Lesnar are incredibly close in real life and seemingly decided to have breakfast together. The fan was lucky enough to catch the two veterans together and it's only a matter of time before the photo goes viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Share your thoughts on Lesnar's picture with Heyman!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes