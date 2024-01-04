PHOTO: Bullet Club introduces new championships ahead of a historic show

Ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 18 show, the Bullet Club introduced the brand new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

At this year's Tokyo Dome show, the Bullet Club War Dogs will defend their titles against Catch 2/2. The champion duo of Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney will face former champions TJP and Francesco Akira.

During the Wrestle Kingdom 18 post-show press conference, The War Dogs introduced the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships with new white straps.

Check out the newly introduced IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships:

David Finlay spoke about the importance of the new Bullet Club

David Finlay became the leader of the Bullet Club after taking out Jay White before he departed New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking in a past interview, Finlay declared himself the new leader of the faction. He said:

“Look at me. My talent, my potential. You know that O-Khan can’t compete with me. How many generations am I?” It’s a masterpiece born from the bloodline of the strongest and greatest wrestlers of each era. Even the strongest man in the world needs numbers to win a war. But we’ve all seen what a career without taking risks would look like, so whether others like it or not, I’m the leader.”

Finlay added:

“But BC’s job is not to follow me, it’s to push me forward. And I’ll turn the era into gold. I came in because BC was waiting for me to lead. No. I entered because BC was a weapon waiting to be used by me.”

Finlay will also be in action at Wrestle Kingdom 18, he will face Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley in a Triple Threat Match to crown the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

