Photo: Carmella and Corey Graves get married; top WWE and AEW stars attend ceremony 

Carmella and Corey Graves got hitched on Thursday in Florida, with several wrestling personalities attending the ceremony.

WWE Superstar Carmella and RAW announcer Corey Graves have been together for a while now. The duo got into a relationship a few years ago, as revealed in an episode of Total Divas in 2019.

The WWE lovebirds have finally tied the knot, with many wrestling personalities sharing photos from the ceremony on their social media handles. Some notable names that attended the wedding were Natalya, Tamina, Happy Corbin, Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Bayley.

Check out some pictures from the wedding below:

Carmella and Corey Graves got engaged last year

"The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE" sat down with Sonya Deville on an episode of Total Divas in 2019 and shared a confession.

She revealed that she was in a relationship with Corey Graves, and Deville was delighted upon hearing the news.

"I have a confession. I just wanted to tell you about him. Corey Graves! So, he's in the process of getting divorced. Him and his wife, or whatever you wanna call her, have been separated for a while. He moved out, they don't live together, none of that. I even had anxiety, the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him.Then I was like, do I walk away from this new thing that could be really good, just because people are gonna judge me, and I'm trying not to think like that," she told Deville.

Corey Graves signed a developmental contract with WWE more than a decade ago. He had a brief in-ring career with the company before an injury forced him to retire in 2014. Immediately after his retirement, he took on announcing duties for WWE,

Carmella is one of the most popular female stars in all of WWE. She is a former Women's Money In The Bank winner and has captured the SmackDown Women's title on one occasion.

The Sportskeeda community sends its hearty congratulations to the newlyweds!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy