PHOTO: Cathy Kelley shares stunning new photos of herself on social media

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently took to social media to share some stunning new photos of herself.

Kelley initially signed with WWE in 2016. She worked as a correspondent on NXT, and was the host of WWE Now, a show that previewed upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown. After departing the company in 2020, Kelley returned in October of 2022, confirming her new role as a backstage interviewer on RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Kelley shared stunning new photos of herself and also shared a three-word message.

"you were saying..." wrote Kelley

Cathy Kelley has revealed if she plans on competing as a WWE Superstar

Cathy Kelley has revealed if she ever plans on stepping into the squared circle and competing as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley revealed that she had competed back in the day, and even took a few bumps. The 34-year-old also noted how difficult it was to run the ropes. She said:

"[We are never gonna see Cathy Kelley in a wrestling ring?] I don't think so. I did try once. I did back in the day, Dave Marquez, they had a little wrestling ring for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood up in the valley, so I would go there. [Did you take your first bump and went: 'No, thank you?!'] I think I took one or two bumps until I finally knocked the wind out of myself. And even running the ropes, people don't realize if you haven't done it, it's intense. You end up building calluses on your back. I was bruised for probably a week."

Kelley's personal relationship with WWE star Rhea Ripley has recently been a major talking point within the WWE Universe.

