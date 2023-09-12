Will Cathy Kelley ever compete in a WWE ring? The popular interviewer gives honest answer

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently opened up on whether she will ever compete inside a wrestling ring.

Kelley initially signed with the Stamford-based company in 2016. She spent nearly four years there as a backstage interviewer on NXT. The popular journalist also hosted a show on WWE's social media platforms.

She left the promotion in February 2020. Last October, the 34-year-old returned to the company to become a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW. She later moved to SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Kelley addressed the possibility of transitioning into an in-ring competitor.

"[We are never gonna see Cathy Kelley in a wrestling ring?] I don't think so. I did try once. I did back in the day, Dave Marquez, they had a little wrestling ring for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood up in the valley, so I would go there. [Did you take your first bump and went: 'No, thank you?!'] I think I took one or two bumps until I finally knocked the wind out of myself. And even running the ropes, people don't realize if you haven't done it, it's intense. You end up building calluses on your back. I was bruised for probably a week." [8:26 - 8:59]

Why did Cathy Kelley leave WWE in 2020?

In an interview with Out of Character earlier this month, Cathy Kelley discussed her departure from the Stamford-based company three years ago. She disclosed that she struggled with mental health issues.

The SmackDown personality added that she felt she had to step away from WWE at the time.

"It was really challenging [leaving WWE]. I think at the time, I said it was for reasons [sic] to pursue other things, and I still believe I could have pursued all of those things within WWE. But, I felt at the time I really needed to step away. My mental health had really declined. I’ve struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety, basically from high school-on, on and off, and it was really tough." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

